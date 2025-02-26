Swiss army to invest in military equipment and decommission Patrouille Suisse jets 

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Federal Council wants to upgrade the army with a 1.7 billion franc package
Federal Council wants to upgrade the army with a 1.7 billion franc package Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss army is set to spend CHF1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) on new armaments soon. Additionally, CHF185 million will go towards upgrading troop accommodation. The 2025 Armed Forces Dispatch also plans to bring an end to the current Patrouille Suisse.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

On Wednesday, the Swiss government approved the latest proposal to modernise the armed forces. Parliament will make the final decision. The plan involves commitment credits totalling around CHF1.7 billion, according to the announcement.

The Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, has identified significant capability gaps in command and control, networking, intelligence, sensors, ground operations and cyberspace. To address these issues, the government plans to allocate around CHF1.5 billion through the Armaments Programme 2025.

The government is once again proposing the complete decommissioning of the F-5 Tiger fleet in the 2025 Armed Forces Dispatch. Flight operations are set to end by late 2027. This means Patrouille Suisse will lose its current aircraft. The defence ministry is still considering whether the aerobatic squadron can continue with a different type of aircraft.

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

