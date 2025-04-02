Swiss government proposes lifting nuclear power ban

The Swiss government has launched a counter-proposal to lift the ban on new nuclear power plants. The centre-right and the energy sector are welcoming the move, while the Greens are threatening to call a referendum.

In response to the popular initiative “Electricity for all at all times (stop the blackout)”, the Federal Council – Switzerland’s executive body – is suggesting the removal of the ban on general licences for nuclear power plants from the Nuclear Energy Act. The consultation period for this proposal concluded on Wednesday.

The Swiss People’s Party backs the counter-proposal “with conviction,” according to its consultation response. The Radical-Liberal Party highlights a looming electricity shortfall. Meanwhile, the Centre Party has strong reservations but still supports the counter-proposal.

The Social Democrats, Greens, Green Liberals and environmental groups are staunchly against building new nuclear power plants, arguing that nuclear energy is neither sustainable nor renewable. In contrast, the energy sector is in favour of “technological openness,” which they believe will ensure a stable power supply

