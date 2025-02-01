Swiss parliamentary committee considers restricting fireworks

The people’s initiative “For a limitation of fireworks” is considered too extreme by a House of Representatives committee. However, given that most Swiss citizens support better protection for wildlife and humans, the committee has suggested a counter-proposal.
The initiative seeks to restrict the sale and use of loud fireworks. According to the parliament, nearly 70% of the population supports measures to protect people, animals and nature from the harmful effects of fireworks.
The House of Representatives’ Committee for Science, Education and Culture has proposed an indirect counter-proposal to reduce the harmful effects of fireworks, passing it by 14 votes to 11. The counterpart committee in the Council of States is expected to approve the parliamentary initiative at an upcoming meeting.
Translated from French with DeepL/sp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
The Swiss Alps, a new Eldorado for real estate developers
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.