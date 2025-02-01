Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss parliamentary committee considers restricting fireworks

Towards a counter-proposal to the fireworks initiative
Towards a counter-proposal to the fireworks initiative Keystone-SDA
Swiss parliamentary committee considers restricting fireworks
Listening: Swiss parliamentary committee considers restricting fireworks

A committee of Switzerland’s House of Representatives has found the people’s initiative to ban fireworks too extreme, but has suggested a counter-proposal.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The people’s initiative “For a limitation of fireworks” is considered too extreme by a House of Representatives committee. However, given that most Swiss citizens support better protection for wildlife and humans, the committee has suggested a counter-proposal.

The initiative seeks to restrict the sale and use of loud fireworks. According to the parliament, nearly 70% of the population supports measures to protect people, animals and nature from the harmful effects of fireworks.

The House of Representatives’ Committee for Science, Education and Culture has proposed an indirect counter-proposal to reduce the harmful effects of fireworks, passing it by 14 votes to 11. The counterpart committee in the Council of States is expected to approve the parliamentary initiative at an upcoming meeting.

