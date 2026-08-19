Swiss to Reject Stricter Neutrality in Vote Russia Wants to Sway

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(Bloomberg) — Swiss voters are set to reject an initiative to strengthen the country’s neutrality in a ballot next month that Russia has tried to sway with jibes about the country’s actions during World War II.

About 62% will probably or definitely vote against the proposal, according to a poll published Wednesday by newspaper group Tamedia/20 Minuten. Just 36% support the measure, which will go to a national vote on Sept. 27.

Switzerland’s long-entrenched neutrality is a key part of its identity, and the country has often facilitated peace talks between nations, most recently between the US and Iran. The push for a stricter non-alignment was sparked by Switzerland’s decision in 2022 to mirror European Union sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, in what was a dramatic break with its historic role.

Russia has criticized the Swiss for backing the EU sanctions and recently called on voters to back the proposal. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel that Switzerland isn’t observing its neutrality any more, but bends the rules to its advantage. She likened Switzerland’s current stance to World War II, saying it turned back Jewish refugees at the border but bought Nazi gold.

The post on July 31 concluded saying that “the Swiss have to decide for themselves” and mentioned the date of the vote. The public intervention sparked strong criticism in the Swiss press.

The plan on the ballot would ban Switzerland from imposing any sanctions unless the United Nations signs off on them. It would also enshrine the stance of non-alignment in the Swiss constitution, saying its neutrality is “eternal and armed.” That would effectively ban the government from any flexible interpretation of the doctrine.

While it’s largely agreed across all political camps that Switzerland should remain neutral, both the government and parliament reject the proposal, arguing that the current system has served the country better than a dogmatic stance.

All major parties except the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, or SVP, are opposed. That group, the largest in parliament, publicly supports the initiative and has been closely involved with it since it first emerged.

That position is mirrored in the Tamedia poll. The initiative has overwhelming backing among SVP voters, while sympathizers of other major parties are squarely in the ‘no’ camp.

–With assistance from Tony Halpin.

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