Swiss president seeks investment protection agreement in India

Guy Parmelin promotes an investment protection agreement in India Keystone-SDA

Swiss president Guy Parmelin arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a three-day state visit. The trade agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states is “mutually beneficial”, according to Parmelin.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Guy Parmelin wirbt in Indien für Investitionsschutz-Abkommen Original Read more: Guy Parmelin wirbt in Indien für Investitionsschutz-Abkommen

To further boost investment, Switzerland is hoping for the swift conclusion of an investment protection agreement, Guy Parmelin stated following talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this context, the Minister for Economic Affairs who is currently serving as Swiss president, emphasised that the outcome of the discussions on intellectual property was of great significance.

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Bern and New Delhi also agreed on a memorandum of understanding on migration and mobility, particularly in the fields of education and scientific cooperation. The trade and economic agreement between India and the EFTA states, which came into force a year ago following 16 years of negotiations, is intended to improve Swiss companies’ access to the Indian market and enhance legal certainty.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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