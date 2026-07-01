Zurich Airport cancels 70 flights due to thunderstorms

Passengers at Zurich Airport have to spend the night there due to thunderstorms Keystone-SDA

Thunderstorms caused Zurich Airport to cancel some 70 flights and divert more than 30 aircraft from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning. Many passengers were unable to begin their journeys and had to spend the night at the airport.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Wegen Gewitter müssen Passagiere am Flughafen Zürich übernachten Original Read more: Wegen Gewitter müssen Passagiere am Flughafen Zürich übernachten

Русский ru Из-за грозы пассажирам пришлось ночевать в аэропорту Цюриха Read more: Из-за грозы пассажирам пришлось ночевать в аэропорту Цюриха

By 7:00 on Wednesday morning, 70 flights had been cancelled, according to a spokeswoman for Zurich Airport. However, flight operations had commenced as normal.

On Tuesday evening, more than 30 aircraft en route to Zurich had been diverted to other airports such as Stuttgart, Geneva or Basel. As a result, there was now a shortage of aircraft and crews on Wednesday, the spokeswoman said.

+ Several injured during violent Zurich thunderstorm

The prolonged thunderstorms directly over the airport had already led to extended operational disruptions the previous evening. As a result, 44 flights were initially cancelled, comprising 24 landings and 20 take-offs.

A special exemption was granted for the period after the official close of operations at 11:30 pm. This allowed a further 14 aircraft to arrive and 15 to depart.

Numerous passengers were unable to begin their journeys and had to remain at the airport. They were looked after and some were provided with overnight kits. The service counters, as well as security and border controls, remained open for longer. Travellers were advised in the morning to check with their airline regarding the status of their flights.

Translated from German, sub-edited by jdp

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories