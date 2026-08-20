Swiss adapt holiday plans to summer heat

Swiss people are adapting their holiday plans to the summer heat Keystone-SDA

The increasing summer heat is changing the way Swiss people travel. According to a survey, more than half of the population has already adjusted their travel plans because of the heat, or intends to do so in future.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer passen ihre Ferienplanung der Sommerhitze an Original Read more: Schweizer passen ihre Ferienplanung der Sommerhitze an

According to a representative survey carried out by Marketagent on behalf of the tour operator Dertour Suisse, 27% of the 1,000 respondents have already adjusted their holiday plans due to the heat. A further 29% intend to do so in future. Meanwhile, 37% do not plan to make any changes.

The shift in travel behaviour is particularly pronounced among younger people: among Generation Z (born between 1995 and 2010), around 65% stated that they had already changed their plans or intended to do so in the future. Among Millennials (born between 1980 and 1995), this figure stood at around 64%. The proportion was significantly lower among Generation X (born 1965–1979) at 47% and among baby boomers (born 1946–1964) at 44%.

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Despite the hot weather, traditional factors remain the main considerations when choosing a holiday destination. For 47% of those surveyed, good value for money was one of the three most important criteria. This was followed by attractive scenery and natural surroundings at 32%, and peace and quiet, relaxation, beaches and swimming opportunities, each at 31%. Pleasant temperatures were among the most important deciding factors for 21%.

Strategies for coping with the heat vary

Adjusting holiday plans does not necessarily mean travelling north. According to the survey, the most common response to the heat is to opt for different travel periods. Some 38% of those who adjust their plans are increasingly travelling outside the hottest summer months.

Some 31% specifically choose destinations with a cooler climate. A further 28% adapt their activities or the times of day while there.

Holidays in cooler regions, known as “coolcations”, are attracting a great deal of interest. Some 69% of those surveyed considered summer holidays in relatively cool destinations to be attractive. Support was particularly high in the Zurich area, at 76%, and in Graubünden, at 85%.

Booking figures from Dertour Suisse also confirm this trend, as the company announced when the survey was published. Demand for destinations such as Scandinavia, Scotland and Canada has risen by around 21% over the past five years.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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