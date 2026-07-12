Zurich airport sees a busy summer holiday Saturday
Saturday was busy at the country’s biggest airport: up to 110,000 passengers flew off on holidays from Zurich on Saturday, with queues unavoidable.
The most popular summer destinations are Spain – particularly Madrid, Alicante and Barcelona – and Portugal, especially Porto, Swiss International Air Lines (Swiss) told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Stockholm is also high on the list, with many presumably hoping for cooler temperatures in the Swedish capital.
For long-haul flights, certain Asian destinations are popular, such as Bangkok, Singapore and Seoul, as well as India. And there is no sign of any “Trump effect”: demand for flights to the US remains high, even if slightly below last year’s level.
More
Zurich Airport turns 75
Liquids allowed again
Meanwhile travellers no longer have to remove liquids from their luggage; since the end of June, passengers departing from Zurich are again allowed to carry these in their hand luggage – as long as the total volume is less than two litres and the liquid is not in a double-walled thermos flask.
Electronic devices can also remain in hand luggage thanks to new CT scanners.
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.