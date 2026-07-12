Zurich airport sees a busy summer holiday Saturday

With the start of summer holidays, Swiss people are streaming off en masse. Keystone-SDA

Saturday was busy at the country’s biggest airport: up to 110,000 passengers flew off on holidays from Zurich on Saturday, with queues unavoidable.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bis zu 110’000 Passagiere wollen von Zürich aus in die Ferien Original Read more: Bis zu 110’000 Passagiere wollen von Zürich aus in die Ferien

The most popular summer destinations are Spain – particularly Madrid, Alicante and Barcelona – and Portugal, especially Porto, Swiss International Air Lines (Swiss) told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Stockholm is also high on the list, with many presumably hoping for cooler temperatures in the Swedish capital.

For long-haul flights, certain Asian destinations are popular, such as Bangkok, Singapore and Seoul, as well as India. And there is no sign of any “Trump effect”: demand for flights to the US remains high, even if slightly below last year’s level.

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Liquids allowed again

Meanwhile travellers no longer have to remove liquids from their luggage; since the end of June, passengers departing from Zurich are again allowed to carry these in their hand luggage – as long as the total volume is less than two litres and the liquid is not in a double-walled thermos flask.

Electronic devices can also remain in hand luggage thanks to new CT scanners.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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