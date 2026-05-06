UBS CEO Ermotti Sees Acquisition as an Option for US Growth

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said the firm “cannot rule out” an acquisition when looking at growth paths for its business in the Americas.

“We may want to do an acquisition. I don’t know about any big organizations that can rule out acquisitions,” Ermotti said at a conference in the Swiss town of St. Gallen on Wednesday. UBS doesn’t necessarily need a deal to achieve its expansion goals, which include growing wallet share among US clients, he added.

The bank has been working for years to turn around its wealth business in the US. Last month, the UBS Americas business showed signs of revival, with client inflows of $5.3 billion for the first three month of the year after three consecutive quarters of outflows.

In March, UBS received the green light for a full-blown US bank license. It’s planning to roll out payments, checking and savings account services, and a wider selection of other products.

Red More: UBS Gets Final Nod for US Bank License Amid Growth Push

Separately, the Swiss bank recently revamped the compensation model for US financial advisers, raising their payouts and benefits in an attempt to retain and hire more staff in the region.

UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher has previously said the bank would eventually look to buy another US wealth manager, once the integration of Credit Suisse is complete. That integration process, initiated after the takeover of its former rival more than three years ago, is now in its final stages.

Succession Pool

Ermotti also addressed the question of his successor as CEO, saying he was happy with the internal pool of candidates, although “nobody is perfect.”

Asked if he would be interested in the chairmanship, he answered: “I’m focused on my current role.”

Ermotti returned to UBS to lead the bank through its 2023 rescue of Credit Suisse. The bank and the CEO have previously guided that he’ll stand down within about a year, with potential replacements coming from both within and outside the bank.

(Updates to add Ermotti comments on succession in final three paragraphs.)

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