UBS Hires Three Ex-Nomura Salespeople in Latest Japan Expansion

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(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG has hired three former Nomura Holdings Inc. employees in Japan to boost cross-asset sales to local institutional investors, the latest in a series of steps to expand in the country.

Takashi Kigami and Yuta Kitagawa joined the Swiss lender’s Tokyo-based securities arm this month, according to people familiar with the matter. Masahiro Kubo moved to the firm about a month ago, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. A UBS spokesperson declined to comment.

Japanese institutional investors have been reshaping their portfolios as rising domestic interest rates alter the relative appeal of assets at home and abroad. Salespeople with strong ties to those investors have become sought after by banks as well as global asset managers such as Apollo Global Management and Blue Owl Capital.

UBS has accelerated its hiring in Tokyo since former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Shinichi Yokote joined last year to lead the securities unit. At least five more Goldman alumni moved to UBS this year for roles ranging from head of debt underwriting and co-head of foreign exchange sales.

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