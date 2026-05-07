US Stock Futures Fall, Oil Climbs on Iran Tensions: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures fell in early Friday trading and oil rose as escalating conflict in the Middle East rattled investors and revived concerns about energy supplies.

Contracts on the S&P 500 Index declined 0.2%, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.3%. The dollar strengthened on Thursday, helping push the 10-year Treasury yield four basis points higher, while futures pointed to losses for equities at the open in Asia.

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced early Friday, extending a volatile stretch, after a news report said that sounds of several explosions were heard near a port city in southern Iran. Separately, American forces responded to Iranian attacks on Navy destroyers as they were sailing in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, US Central Command said.

The moves mark a sharp reversal in risk appetite after US stocks recently touched a record high, highlighting how quickly geopolitical shocks can disrupt the market narrative. Investors are now bracing for further retaliation and watching closely for any disruption to energy flows, with oil prices likely to remain volatile in the days ahead.

“In that environment where you basically don’t know if there’s going to be a deal or not — very difficult to predict with this new leadership in Iran — you know you’re going to be subject to news and you’re going to be moving around like crazy,” Citigroup Inc.’s Max Layton told Bloomberg Television.

The US is looking to restart the initiative to guide stranded ships through Hormuz that it had paused earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported. The plan — which President Donald Trump dubbed “Project Freedom” — had resulted in clashes with Iran and missiles fired at the United Arab Emirates.

Washington is waiting on Tehran to respond to its proposal to reopen the strait, with tensions still high in both the Persian Gulf and in Lebanon. An Iranian official said the nation wouldn’t allow a reopening with “an unrealistic plan,” the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Press TV.

Elsewhere, Trump’s 10% global tariffs were declared unlawful by a federal trade court in a fresh blow to the administration’s economic agenda in the latest setback for the president’s effort to levy tariffs without input from Congress.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.4% on Thursday, with nine of 11 sectors declining, led by materials and energy. The Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 0.1%.

Stocks set all-time closing highs the past two days. On Wednesday, solid results from chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. helped drive the gains, building on strength from megacap tech firms such as Alphabet Inc. earlier in the earnings cycle.

“Everyone’s primed to see things de-escalate” between Iran and the US, GuideStone portfolio manager Josh Chastant said.

On the economic front, initial jobless claims rebounded slightly after falling in the previous week to near the lowest levels in decades, signaling layoffs remain muted. Friday’s jobs reading is expected to show the first back-to-back monthly increases in payrolls in almost a year.

Corporate Highlights:

Arm Holdings Plc sank as a slowdown in the smartphone industry took a toll on the chip firm’s royalty revenue, overshadowing growth in the AI data-center market. Datadog Inc. surged after the software developer raised its full-year outlook for sales and earnings, far exceeding Wall Street’s expectations. Peloton Interactive Inc. raised its outlook for the full year, suggesting that a turnaround fueled by new commercial offerings and upgraded equipment is on track. Planet Fitness Inc. cut its full-year revenue outlook, citing weaker-than-expected member sign-ups during the typically busy New Year period. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 7:03 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.9% S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1727 The Japanese yen was unchanged at 156.93 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8074 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7204 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $79,690.51 Ether fell 0.1% to $2,286.49 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3% to $97.70 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,693.06 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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