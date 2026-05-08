US Stocks Rise as Tech Outlook Offsets War Worries: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rally in technology stocks is lifting US index futures as investors wait for the monthly jobs report. Oil fluctuated while the Trump administration pushed for a peace deal with Iran.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were set to test new highs as futures rose 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively. US equities were the standout performers on a tough day for stocks elsewhere as clashes in the Middle East risked undermining efforts to secure a permanent end to the war.

Benchmarks in Europe and Asia fell. Brent advanced as much as 2.9% before trimming the move to trade just above $100 a barrel. Treasuries rose ahead of April’s payroll numbers, with the two-year yield falling two basis points to 3.89%. The dollar headed for a second straight week of losses.

US stocks are rising at the end of a week when optimism that the conflict is nearing an end and blowout earnings from major tech firms drove the S&P 500 to a succession of records. Hopes that oil flows would soon resume through the Strait of Hormuz also eased inflation worries, even as uncertainty remains over how soon the US and Iran can reach an agreement.

The earnings backdrop and an upturn in investor sentiment prompted RBC Capital Markets strategists to raise their rolling 12-month-forward price target for the S&P 500 to 7,900, from 7,750. Jefferies strategist Mohit Kumar said the firm remained long tech as earnings shouldn’t get hit by modest stagflation.

“For now, investor sentiment remains strong as the equity market is looking through high oil prices,” said Marija Veitmane, head of equity research at State Street Global Markets. “We continue to stress that the strength of earnings is heavily concentrated in IT sectors. These sectors are also the least exposed to physical supply chains and commodity pass-through.”

In the latest developments in the Middle East, US forces targeted missile and drone launch sites and other military assets in Iran that they said were responsible for attacking three US warships transiting the strait. A monthlong ceasefire remains in effect, President Donald Trump said.

The clashes came as the US awaits a response from Iran on a proposed deal to open Hormuz and end the war. Trump threatened more intense strikes if Iran refuses his terms.

April’s jobs report, meanwhile, is expected to show back-to-back employment gains for the first time in nearly a year. Fears over oil-driven inflation and data showing a still-robust labor market have prompted traders in recent weeks to rule out Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year.

“I would expect a stronger-than-expected set of figures to keep Fed hawks in charge, without necessarily taming equity appetite,” wrote Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote. Softer-than-expected figures “could revive dovish Fed expectations and provide further support to equity valuations, provided that war headlines leave some room for reaction.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

“Any hint of a deal in the Middle East ahead of next week’s China-US summit is sufficient for equities to rally in the short term. A fast, comprehensive deal looks unlikely, but for markets the key is that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen while negotiations continue. That matters more than the underlying geopolitics.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate Highlights:

SoftBank Group Corp. has downsized plans for a $10 billion margin loan backed by its OpenAI stake after facing hesitation from some creditors, people familiar with the matter said. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a 17.5% increase in its sales, highlighting sustained spending by hyperscalers bankrolling the AI boom. Commerzbank AG lifted its guidance for profit this year and outlined more job cuts as Chief Executive Officer Bettina Orlopp steps up her defense against a hostile takeover attempt by UniCredit SpA. Stellantis NV plans to extend its cooperation with China’s Leapmotor, including co-developing an electric model under the Opel brand, shifting ownership of a plant in Spain and expanding joint purchasing. Sony Group Corp. will buy back up to ¥500 billion ($3.2 billion) of its shares, the company said as it set out a profit forecast largely in line with expectations on Friday. Cloudflare Inc. plans to cut more than 1,100 jobs globally as it accelerates its shift to an agentic AI-first operating model. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% as of 10:40 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1769 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 156.66 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.8010 per dollar The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3616 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $79,843.88 Ether fell 0.1% to $2,285.75 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.37% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.00% Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.89% Commodities

Brent crude was little changed Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,711.36 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.