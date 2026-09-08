Teens charged in Switzerland with supporting terrorism
The Schaffhausen Youth Prosecution Service has brought charges against two 18-year-olds for supporting terrorism. They were arrested in 2024 and are suspected of having planned attacks.
The two 18-year-olds are to stand trial on charges of repeatedly supporting a terrorist organisation, the Schaffhausen Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday.
According to reports following their arrest, the Swiss man and the Italian man are alleged to have supported the banned terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS). They are alleged to have helped plan bomb attacks in Switzerland.
The presumption of innocence applies.
More
The citizens that Switzerland would like to disown
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.