Big money spent on Swiss immigration vote campaigns
Supporters and opponents of the "No to ten million" immigration initiative are digging deep into their wallets: CHF15.52 million ($19.75 million) has been budgeted so far. This is the highest sum since the introduction of mandatory budget reporting.
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The figures were announced by the Swiss Federal Audit Office on Friday.
Swiss voters will go to the polls on June 14.
The CHF6.44 million Yes campaign is largely funded by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party – by active and former politicians as well as People’s Party-affiliated entrepreneurs and companies.
The No camp has so far received around CHF9 million in declared donations, with more than CHF4 million coming from the the Swiss Business Federation, Economiesuisse.
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The campaigns in favour of and against the amendment to the Civilian Service Act are far less expensive and much more balanced. At CHF320,174, the budget of the opponents outweighs that of the supporters by CHF20,174. The Yes campaign is financed by the Swiss Security Alliance. The No camp is supported by the left-wing Social Democratic Party and the Alliance Civilian Service Act-No.
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Adapted from German by AI/ts
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