Anti-torture body criticises overcrowded Swiss prisons

Anti-Torture Commission criticises overcrowded Swiss prisons Keystone-SDA

Overcrowding in Swiss prisons has led to a deterioration in prison conditions and is infringing on the fundamental rights of prisoners. This is the conclusion reached by the commission against torture in its latest annual report.

Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Anti-Folter-Kommission kritisiert überbelegte Schweizer Gefängnisse Original Read more: Anti-Folter-Kommission kritisiert überbelegte Schweizer Gefängnisse

According to a statement issued on Monday by the National Commission for the Prevention of Torture, high prison occupancy rates restrict inmates’ privacy, increase the risk of violence and undermine healthcare provision. Working conditions for staff are also under severe strain.

More

More Swiss Politics What does ‘life sentence’ mean in Switzerland? This content was published on The trial of a quadruple murderer has reignited the debate on lifelong imprisonment in Switzerland. Read more: What does ‘life sentence’ mean in Switzerland?

Simply building more detention places is not a solution, the commission wrote. Rather, a comprehensive strategy is needed to reduce the total number of people in detention.

The commission also criticised the accommodation of asylum-seekers in civil defence shelters. Living conditions there are particularly problematic due to overcrowding, a lack of natural light and constant noise from ventilation systems.

Translated from German, sub-edited by ts

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories