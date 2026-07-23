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European Court criticises Switzerland for denying prison visiting rights

ECHR criticises Switzerland for denying visiting rights
ECHR criticises Switzerland for denying visiting rights Keystone-SDA

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has criticised Swiss authorities and courts for denying a man the right to visit his pregnant partner whilst she was in pre-trial detention.

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Keystone-SDA

In its ruling on Thursday, the Court declared the appeal lodged by the pregnant woman, who was detained in 2019, to be admissible. In doing so, the Court cited the right to respect for private and family life enshrined in Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Spanish national, born in 1994, had been remanded in custody in the canton of Vaud on suspicion of drug offences. She was pregnant at the time.

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The prison authorities and the Swiss courts denied the father-to-be the right to visit his partner and to be present at the birth of the child. The reasons given were the risks of absconding, collusion and reoffending.

Switzerland must pay the complainant €1,730 in compensation for pain and suffering caused.

+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR