Swiss entry ban for Austrian ‘extremist’ ruled illegal
An entry ban imposed by the Swiss government on the Austrian far-right activist Martin Sellner last October was not justified, according to the Federal Administrative Court.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Swiss organisation Junge Tat, which is regarded as right-wing extremist, invited the Austrian to give a lecture last year. This was to be held on October 19.
However, the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) imposed an 18-day entry ban on Sellner on October 10. When Sellner nevertheless entered the country on the day of the lecture, he was removed by police.
In a ruling published on Thursday, the Federal Administrative Court stated that Sellner’s mere appearance with the Junge Tat group could not be interpreted as support for violent extremist offences.
It could not be concluded that he jeopardised Switzerland’s internal security. The ban ultimately results in a ban on speech.
Adapted from German by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.