Meat-like lentils developed by Swiss scientists
A meat-like texture made from lentils and beans: researchers at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich have developed a new method for giving whole pulses a fibrous structure.
For the process, the researchers soaked the pulses, puréed them and heated the mixture to 90°C for 30 minutes, ETH Zurich said on Tuesday. This produced a gel. They then froze this gel selectively from one side. To do this, they used a mould that is insulated all round, except on one side.
The directional growth of ice crystals created parallel layers within the mixture, the researchers report in the journal NPJ Science of Food. This fibrous structure remained intact after thawing and provided a distinctive bite reminiscent of meat or fish, explained project leader Patrick Rühs. The aim is to utilise the harvested produce as a whole as far as possible and to reduce food waste.
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According to the researchers, the process worked with a wide variety of pulses, which account for 96% of global production. Depending on the variety and water content, textures of varying firmness were produced. For example, red lentils yielded a firmer structure than soya beans.
“The new method is so simple that anyone can easily use it in their own kitchen,” said PhD student Andrea Bach. The research group is leaving the development of specific recipes to professional chefs. Next, the scientists intend to investigate in more detail how the different consistencies can be specifically controlled.
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+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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