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Swiss footballer Granit Xhaka faces probation for fake Covid certificate

Fake Covid certificate: Granit Xhaka accepts punishment
Fake Covid certificate: Granit Xhaka accepts punishment Keystone-SDA

Swiss national football team captain Granit Xhaka has been put on two years’ probation after he admitted obtaining a fake vaccination certificate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Swiss footballer Granit Xhaka faces probation for fake Covid certificate
Listening: Swiss footballer Granit Xhaka faces probation for fake Covid certificate
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Keystone-SDA

He has also been fined 50 daily rates of CHF3,000 ($3,598) each by the Lucerne Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The captain of the Swiss national team has announced this on his Instagram account. “I accept the decision and take responsibility,” the 34-year-old Xhaka wrote in the post.

Provided the 34-year-old does not commit any further offences during this period, the penalty will not be enforced.

Xhaka added that he had made a full statement to the public prosecutor’s office, had already paid the legal costs and had accepted the verdict.

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+ Swiss football captain admits using fake Covid certificate

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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