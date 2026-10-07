Geopolitics: a history lesson and double discourse at the Russian mission

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Dorian Burkhalter

Based in Geneva, I cover the work of the United Nations and other international organisations there. My focus is on humanitarian aid, human rights, and peace diplomacy. I studied business and economics at the University of Lausanne before training as a journalist and joining SWI swissinfo.ch in 2021. Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Geschichtsstunde und doppelte Rhetorik bei der russischen Mission Read more: Geschichtsstunde und doppelte Rhetorik bei der russischen Mission

Français fr Leçon d’histoire et double discours à la mission russe Original Read more: Leçon d’histoire et double discours à la mission russe

Dear reader,

I must admit that I hesitated last Thursday when it came to visiting the Russian diplomatic mission. Not because I had to brave the rain, but because the announced press briefing “on violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law committed by Ukraine” struck me as particularly cynical. Kyiv was under bombardment and Vladimir Putin was once again brandishing the nuclear threat. Was this really the right time to listen to Rodion Miroshnik, a roving ambassador subject to European sanctions, who was passing through Geneva – one of the few places in Europe where he is still allowed to travel?

The answer is yes, of course. It is part of my job as a journalist. And so, surrounded by a dozen or so other correspondents, I sat through a veritable lesson in rewritten history, one that does not begin with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but with the “coup d’état” of 2014. In other words, the Maidan Revolution, which led to the overthrow of former pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych by the Ukrainian people. The diplomat in charge of investigating the “crimes of the Kyiv regime” then gave a presentation illustrated with images – some of them harrowing – of mutilated people, burnt-out ambulances and destroyed infrastructure, which he claimed had been caused by Ukrainian drone strikes.

But what stands out most from this lengthy presentation is the sheer depth of the divide that now separates Moscow from European capitals. According to his interpretation, Russia is merely defending itself against a warmongering West which, by supporting Ukraine, is enabling it to attack Russian territory. Miroshnik said he would share his documentation with other diplomatic missions and UN agencies. Yet these bodies have for years denounced Russia’s refusal to grant them access to territories under its control. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), too, recently lamented that it was no longer able to visit prisoners of war held by Moscow, despite their protection under the Geneva Conventions.

Russia therefore comes to Switzerland – a country it considers “unfriendly”, yet which is more lenient than its European neighbours – to denounce violations of international law that it itself fails to respect, before organisations with which it refuses to cooperate.

Best regards,

Dorian Burkhalter

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