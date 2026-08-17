More than one in four electrical appliances fail Swiss safety checks

More than a quarter of the 1,001 electrical appliances inspected by Switzerland's Federal Inspectorate for High-Voltage Installations (Esti) last year were found to be faulty. Keystone-SDA

Swiss inspectors found faults in more than one in four electrical appliances examined last year, with 65 products banned from sale.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Défauts constatés pour un quart des appareils électriques en Suisse Original Read more: Défauts constatés pour un quart des appareils électriques en Suisse

Among the 1,001 electrical appliances examined last year, 281 products had formal or technical defects, representing more than a quarter (28%) of all electrical equipment inspected, the Federal Inspectorate for High-Voltage Installations (ESTI) said in a statement on Monday. Of these, 172 had defects relating to electrical safety.

If a product poses an immediate risk or if certain proofs of conformity are missing or incomplete, ESTI may ban it from being placed on the market. This was the case for 65 appliances in 2025.

These were mainly installation equipment, domestic and office appliances, lighting fittings and chargers. A few products intended for use in potentially explosive atmospheres were also affected.

Batteries, adaptors and plugs

In addition, distributors withdrew 23 defective products from the market. These included power banks and rechargeable batteries, household appliances (cordless vacuum cleaners and hot-air fryers) and installation equipment (travel adaptors and other plug adaptors). In eight cases, product recalls were initiated by the Federal Consumer Affairs Bureau.

ESTI has withdrawn electrical products fitted with unauthorised foreign plugs from circulation. These products may not be sold in Switzerland. ESTI specifically mentions German plugs with a protective earth contact (Schuko).

These plugs can overheat during use and cause a fire. Consumers should therefore refuse them directly at the point of sale.

Online platforms

ESTI also recommends caution when purchasing electrical appliances at low prices on major online platforms, particularly from Asia.

“A low price does not necessarily mean that a product is dangerous. However, an abnormally low price may indicate that savings have been made at the expense of quality controls, materials or manufacturing standards,” it warns.

These faults are generally not visible. They may include substandard electrical components, faulty insulation, poor connections, a lack of safety devices, or defective chargers and rechargeable batteries. Products of this kind can cause electric shocks, overheating or fires.

How we produce English news

Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories