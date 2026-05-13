Swiss nuclear power plants could last 80 years
The operational life of two Swiss nuclear power plants could be extended from 60 years to 80, according to a study.
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Until now, it was considered economically feasible to run the Gösgen plant in canton Solothurn and the Leibstadt plant in canton Aargau for only 60 years.
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But a new government report, which was ordered by a Senate postulate, has breathed new life into nuclear power in Switzerland.
The report concludes that it would be both technically feasible, and for the large part, economically viable to run Gösgen and Leibstadt for a further 20 years than previously thought possible.
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The investments required for technical upgrades for long-term operation would probably be worthwhile. The government does not currently consider financial support for long-term operation to be necessary.
The report’s findings have been backed by Thomas Sieber, head of the Axpo electricity group, who belives a life-span of up to 80 years for the plants to be conceivable.
A decision must be made by 2029 whether to keep Gösgen running or take it off the grid as planned. Axpo owns the Beznau nuclear power plant in the canton of Aargau and has a stake in the Leibstadt and Gösgen power plants.
In 2024, Axpo announced that it would decommission the Beznau nuclear power plant after around 60 years of operation.
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Switzerland’s nuclear revival on track in parliament
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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