Zurich Zoo welcomes baby gorilla

Female gorilla in Zurich gives birth Keystone-SDA

There is a new arrival among the gorillas at Zurich Zoo. Mayumi, a female gorilla, has given birth to her first baby. The zoo is “cautiously optimistic”. The first few weeks are always the most critical.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zürcher Gorillaweibchen bringt Nachwuchs zur Welt Original Read more: Zürcher Gorillaweibchen bringt Nachwuchs zur Welt

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Mayumi gave birth to her baby on Monday morning at 10 am, the zoo announced on Wednesday. The birth went without complications. Shortly afterwards, the baby had its first feed of its mother’s milk. The baby’s father is the male gorilla Bwana.

The baby has not yet been named. Its sex has not yet been determined either. Zoo director Severin Dressen is delighted with the successful birth. At the same time, however, he remains only “cautiously optimistic”. The first few weeks of life are always the most delicate, even though the baby appears healthy and fit.

+ Baby gorilla bitten to death by father at Basel Zoo

However, the mother is looking after her baby in an exemplary manner, and the other gorillas are accepting the new arrival into the group. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely over the next few days,” said Dressen.

+ How we produce English news

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories