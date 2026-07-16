Baby gorilla bitten to death by father at Basel Zoo

Baby gorilla bitten to death by its father at Basel Zoo Keystone-SDA

A four-day-old baby gorilla has died after being bitten by its silverback father at Basel Zoo. This is the second death in the Swiss zoo gorilla group within a few days.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Gorilla-Jungtier im Zoo Basel von Vater zu Tode gebissen Original Read more: Gorilla-Jungtier im Zoo Basel von Vater zu Tode gebissen

The infant was killed during a dispute between its mother and the 14-year-old silverback Yeba, the zoo announced on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Yeba took the newborn gorilla into his arms and would not allow its mother, Joas, near the infant, which led to scuffles between the two adults. The infant was killed by an accidental bite to the chest from Yeba.

Joas continues to carry the dead infant on her back, the zoo states. This is not uncommon amongst gorillas, and the zoo does not interfere with this behaviour. The incident highlights the high complexity of social structures and relationships within gorilla groups.

For the mother, Joas, it was her fifth offspring; for the father, Yeba, it was his first, as stated in the press release.

Mobali euthanised

On Tuesday, Basel Zoo announced that an 11-year-old male, Mobali, had to be put down after being bitten in his genital area by Yeba.

The killing of young gorillas, known as infanticide, is a behaviour that has been observed and scientifically documented in gorillas, the zoo added. It is particularly common among animals living in harem structures. The causes can be varied.

According to the statement, the zoo is monitoring the dynamics within the group and consulting with experts.

Particular attention is being paid to future developments, especially in view of the expected birth of another young gorilla.

According to the zoo, the group now consists of the silverback Yeba and the females Joas, Makala and Qaziba.

More

More Swiss zoo euthanises gorilla injured by dominant male This content was published on Basel Zoo has euthanised Mobali, an 11-year-old male gorilla, following serious injuries. Read more: Swiss zoo euthanises gorilla injured by dominant male

+ How we produce English news

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories