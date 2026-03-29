Gang steals CHF1.7m worth of cars and number plates in eastern Switzerland
Thieves stole luxury cars and licence plates on Saturday worth over CHF1.7 million ($2.1 million) in cantons St Gallen and Thurgau, Swiss police reported on Sunday. Police arrested three people from France.
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In Muolen, canton St Gallen, thieves stole two cars worth a total of over CHF200,000 on Saturday night, according to the St Gallen cantonal police.
At around 2:30am, several unknown persons forced their way into a car dealership and stole the keys to the vehicles, according to the police. They took the cars outside and then fled in an unknown direction.
According to the Thurgau cantonal police, the cars stolen in Muolen were seized at 6:30am on Sunday during a check in Frauenfeld, canton Thurgau. Vehicles that had been stolen in a similar burglary in Engwilen, canton Thurgau, were also discovered there.
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The Thurgau authorities arrested three people, according to a statement. They included a 31-year-old woman and two men, aged 24 and 43 – all from France.
During the same period, other break-ins were reported in canton Thurgau in Matzingen, Wäldi and Hagenwil. The criminals’ targets were car keys and number plates. The total value of stolen goods in Thurgau amounted to over CHF1.5 million.
Adapted from French by AI/sb
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