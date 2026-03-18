Gondola cabin falls from ski lift in Swiss resort of Engelberg
A gondola cabin crashed to the ground on Wednesday morning in Engelberg, a popular ski resort in central Switzerland, authorities have confirmed. It remains unclear whether anyone was inside the cabin at the time. The cause of the accident is also unknown, though strong winds were reported in the region.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
A Titlisbahnen spokesperson confirmed to the Keystone‑ATS news agency information first reported by Blick online. A video published on the Blick website shows the cabin plunging down a snowy slope on Wednesday.
Nidwalden cantonal police have confirmed “an accident”, without giving further details. Emergency services are on the scene. There are reportedly strong winds in the region.
Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten reported that at least one person had
been injured.
According to Blick, the ski lift involved in the incident was the Titlis Xpress Trübsee-Stand gondola. The Engelberg resort website says that gondolas on this lift can each carry eight people.
Engelberg-Titlis is the largest ski resort in central Switzerland, offering 82 kilometres of marked runs ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 metres above sea level.
Authorities will hold a press conference about the incident in Engelberg at 3pm.
More
‘Swiss engineering at its best’: the steepest cable car in the world
Adapted from Italian by AI/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.