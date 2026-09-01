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A second young man drowns in same Swiss lake

GR: 27-year-old German man drowns in Lake Cauma
A 27-year-old German man has drowned in Lake Cauma in Graubünden, eastern Switzerland. Keystone-SDA

A 27-year-old German has drowned in Lake Cauma in Graubünden, eastern Switzerland, a few days after a British tourist died in the same lake.

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Keystone-SDA

The German man was trying to swim to a small island to help a friend when he himself got into difficulty. Despite rescue efforts, the young man died at the scene.

The incident occurred at around 7pm on Monday, according to a statement issued by the cantonal police. The 27-year-old was immediately rescued by other people at the scene, including the friend who had previously found himself in difficulty, the statement adds.

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Lake Neuchâtel

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Climate adaptation

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Despite resuscitation efforts being initiated immediately, the man, who was in Surselva for a summer course, died at the scene. A Rega crew, the Surselva rescue teams, the Flims fire brigade, the Graubünden cantonal police and the Care Team Grischun attended the scene.

Just a few days ago, on Thursday, a 17-year-old Briton died in the same waters while trying to reach the shore from the islet.

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Investigators and the Graubünden Public Prosecutor’s Office are looking into the circumstances of the incident.

How we produce news in English
Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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