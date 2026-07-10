The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss heatwave set to continue until at least Thursday

Heatwave set to continue in Switzerland until at least Thursday
Heatwave set to continue in Switzerland until at least Thursday Keystone-SDA

According to the Swiss government’s latest natural hazards bulletin, the current heatwave will last on the northern side of the Alps until at least Thursday next week and Friday in the south.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss heatwave set to continue until at least Thursday
Listening: Swiss heatwave set to continue until at least Thursday
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

A “slight increase in the humidity of the air mass” is expected to lead to an increase in thunderstorm activity at the weekend. From Sunday, drier, more stable air will flow into Switzerland again, and from Monday, even hotter air.

+ Should Switzerland prepare for a severe drought this summer?

The government forecasts temperatures of 31 to 35 degrees Celcius on the northern side of the Alps – up to 38 degrees in some areas. On the southern side of the Alps, temperatures of 31 to 34 degrees are expected. Minimum temperatures will range between 16 and 23 degrees both north and south of the Alps, though they will be a few degrees higher in urban areas.

Thunderstorms are possible on Friday afternoon and Saturday, particularly in the lake Geneva region, canton Valais, the Bernese Oberland and on the southern side of the Alps.

+ Why Europe is the fastest-warming continent

There is a risk of forest fires throughout Switzerland. In parts of the canton of Graubünden, the risk is classified as moderate. In all other areas, it is significant, high or very high. The latter applies to parts of the cantons of Valais and Graubünden.

The drought poses a high risk across the entire northern side of the Alps. This means that restrictions on water use may be imposed in numerous locations. Many municipalities in Switzerland have already called on residents to conserve water.

According to the government’s natural hazards portal, there is currently a “significant” risk of heat across large parts of the northern side of the Alps, Valais and Ticino. This means there is a significant risk of circulatory problems and physical discomfort.

More

How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR