Swiss heatwave set to continue until at least Thursday

Heatwave set to continue in Switzerland until at least Thursday Keystone-SDA

According to the Swiss government’s latest natural hazards bulletin, the current heatwave will last on the northern side of the Alps until at least Thursday next week and Friday in the south.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Hitzewelle dauert in der Schweiz bis mindestens Donnerstag Original Read more: Hitzewelle dauert in der Schweiz bis mindestens Donnerstag

A “slight increase in the humidity of the air mass” is expected to lead to an increase in thunderstorm activity at the weekend. From Sunday, drier, more stable air will flow into Switzerland again, and from Monday, even hotter air.

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The government forecasts temperatures of 31 to 35 degrees Celcius on the northern side of the Alps – up to 38 degrees in some areas. On the southern side of the Alps, temperatures of 31 to 34 degrees are expected. Minimum temperatures will range between 16 and 23 degrees both north and south of the Alps, though they will be a few degrees higher in urban areas.

Thunderstorms are possible on Friday afternoon and Saturday, particularly in the lake Geneva region, canton Valais, the Bernese Oberland and on the southern side of the Alps.

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There is a risk of forest fires throughout Switzerland. In parts of the canton of Graubünden, the risk is classified as moderate. In all other areas, it is significant, high or very high. The latter applies to parts of the cantons of Valais and Graubünden.

The drought poses a high risk across the entire northern side of the Alps. This means that restrictions on water use may be imposed in numerous locations. Many municipalities in Switzerland have already called on residents to conserve water.

According to the government’s natural hazards portal, there is currently a “significant” risk of heat across large parts of the northern side of the Alps, Valais and Ticino. This means there is a significant risk of circulatory problems and physical discomfort.

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More Swiss cantons reactivate heatwave plans This content was published on Geneva and Vaud reactivate heatwave plans with temperatures set to reach 35 degrees Celcius. Read more: Swiss cantons reactivate heatwave plans

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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