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Pollution kills hundreds of fish and crayfish in Swiss stream

Hundreds of fish and crayfish have died in a stream in Frauenfeld, TG
Hundreds of fish and crayfish have died in a stream in Frauenfeld, TG Keystone-SDA

Several hundred fish and crayfish have died in the Tägelbach in Frauenfeld, northern Switzerland, as a result of water pollution.

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Pollution kills hundreds of fish and crayfish in Swiss stream
Listening: Pollution kills hundreds of fish and crayfish in Swiss stream
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Keystone-SDA

The cause of the pollution is currently unknown, according to a statement issued by the Thurgau cantonal police.

The dead animals were discovered on Sunday afternoon along a stretch of about three kilometres. According to the statement, this signifies a “total loss of the fish population” in that section of the stream.

+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR