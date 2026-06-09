Swiss state trusted less by women than by men

In Switzerland, women trust the state less than men Keystone-SDA

Women in Switzerland distrust public institutions more than men. Although trust is high in an international comparison, the gender gap is particularly high in Switzerland.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de In der Schweiz vertrauen Frauen dem Staat weniger als Männer Original Read more: In der Schweiz vertrauen Frauen dem Staat weniger als Männer

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For example, 45% of women have confidence in their ability to participate in politics, compared to 65% of men, the Federal Office for Gender Equality (FOGE) announced on Tuesday. The FOGE commissioned the study from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The study analysed institutional trust levels in 30 countries.

According to the study, 26% of women in Switzerland do not participate in any political activity, compared to 17% of men. According to the FOGE, this gender-specific difference is almost twice as large as the average difference in OECD countries. There were also differences in satisfaction with public services.

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Around half of women felt the authorities treated applications for support equally, compared to almost two-thirds of men. Less than half of women also thought that parliament represented the interests of different population groups equally. Among men, six out of ten shared this view.

The study recommended, among other things, that women and girls should be involved in politics earlier and to a greater extent, that their experiences and expectations of public services should be taken into account and that access to administrative procedures should be improved.

According to the study, further improvements are needed in the collection and processing of gender-specific data. According to the FOGE, the results of the study will be incorporated into the further development of the government’s Gender Equality Strategy 2030.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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