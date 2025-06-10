The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Lake Geneva shipping company needs over CHF500 million

Lake Geneva shipping needs over 500 million francs
Lake Geneva shipping needs over CHF500 million Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Lake Geneva shipping company needs over CHF500 million
Listening: Lake Geneva shipping company needs over CHF500 million

The Lake Geneva shipping company CGN needs CHF500 million ($608 million) to CHF600 million to modernise its fleet and expand its services. A rescue plan is to be presented to shareholders by the end of the year.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“We need CHF150 million for the shipyard, CHF150 million for the Belle Epoque ships and CHF200-300 million to expand public transport services,” CGN Director General Vincent Pellissier told Swiss public television, RTS, on Sunday.

Six of CGN’s eight steamboats are no longer fit to sail, he said. The ship “La Suisse”, for example, has been lying on the quay for several days due to damage. This incident has led to 3,000 cancellations and inevitably to dissatisfaction, he said.

+Lake Lucerne steamboat first Swiss ‘Treasure of European Film Culture’

The accident involving the “Simplon” in the harbour of Cully had already caused a stir last year.

The rescue plan for CGN is to be presented to the shareholders by the end of this year. These include the cantons of Geneva, Vaud and Valais, which hold 57% of the shares in the company, RTS said.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR