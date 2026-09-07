Luna Wedler receives Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival
Luna Wedler is the first Swiss actress to receive the Golden Eye Award at the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF).
Culture minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider will present her with the award during the opening ceremony on September 24.
ZFF CEO Christian Jungen said that Wedler is also the youngest actress to receive the Golden Eye Award.
The Zurich-born actress is featured in two films at this year’s festival. She stars in Eurotrash and provides the voice for a character in the animated film De Rägebogefisch.
Her career began 11 years ago with her cinema debut at the Zurich Film Festival in the film Amateur Teens. Since then, she has been honoured with, amongst other awards, the Swiss Film Prize and a prize at the Venice Film Festival.
According to the organisers, the Golden Eye Award honours filmmakers who have made a mark on the current film year.
Previous winners include Jude Law, Dakota Johnson and Pamela Anderson, amongst others.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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