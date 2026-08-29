Man in Geneva jailed for 19 years for violent sexual assault on partner
In Geneva, a man whose partner died after brutal anal penetration has been convicted of murder by indirect intent and sexual assault with cruelty. On Friday, the Criminal Court sentenced him to 19 years in prison.
In reaching its verdict, the Criminal Court relied on a substantial body of evidence, despite the 41-year-old’s maintaining that he had not carried out the penetration. Faecal matter found on his forearm and on a bottle was particularly incriminating. The court also pointed to his earlier interest in anal sex, as well as signs of a struggle found on both individuals involved in the incident behind closed doors.
The Criminal Court convicted him of murder, citing in particular the extreme cruelty of his actions. However, it stopped short of finding that he had acted with direct intent, instead ruling that he had accepted the risk of causing death. The court said the man had been seeking to fulfil a fantasy. By inserting his forearm with such force and so deeply, he must have been aware that his actions could prove fatal and nonetheless accepted that risk, the court found.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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