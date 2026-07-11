Swiss minister heads to the US for World Cup quarter-final
Martin Pfister is heading to Kansas City for this weekend’s World Cup quarter-final between Switzerland and Argentina.
In a video posted to social media platform X on Saturday, the sports minister is seen standing in front of an aeroplane, explaining that he is flying to North America to support the Swiss national team.
“By being there in person, I’m taking a little bit of Switzerland with me to America. Hopp Schwiiz, Forza Svizzera, Allez la Suisse,” Pfister says in the short clip.
The match between Argentina and Switzerland, in Kansas City, is to kick off in the early hours of Sunday morning, at 3am Swiss time. The last time Switzerland reached the quarter-finals was in 1954.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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