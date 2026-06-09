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Victim counselling and payments increase in Switzerland

More victim support counselling and compensation payments in 2025
More victim support counselling and compensation payments in 2025 Keystone-SDA

Victim support centres in Switzerland provided 7% more counselling in 2025 than in the previous year. At the same time, compensation and reparations paid out rose by 10% to CHF7.3 million ($9.15 million), according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

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Of the 55,260 counselling sessions, 72% were sought by female victims or relatives, the FSO said on Tuesday; 17% of those seeking help were minors at the time of counselling. According to the FSO, just over 40% were Swiss nationals.

The counselling sessions most frequently concerned bodily harm or assault. A third of the counselling sessions centred on blackmail, coercion or threats. A further 28% of the consultations concerned sexual offences, according to the report.

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Adapted from German by AI/ts

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