PISA study: Swiss pupils falling behind in reading and maths

PISA study: Schoolchildren are falling behind in reading and maths Keystone-SDA

In the 2025 PISA study, Swiss schoolchildren performed significantly worse in reading and mathematics than in previous years. Their performance in science remained stable. Overall, however, their results are above the OECD average.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Pisa-Studie: Schulkinder fallen im Lesen und Rechnen zurück Original Read more: Pisa-Studie: Schulkinder fallen im Lesen und Rechnen zurück

In the core subject of natural sciences, 15-year-olds in Switzerland scored 501 points. This put them above the average of 482 points for the 38 member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the University of Bern said on Tuesday.

Switzerland, however, recorded significant declines in reading and mathematics. Reading proficiency has fallen from 492 to 470 points since 2015. In mathematics, performance dropped from 521 to 499 points over the same period.

For the first time, model-based problem-solving was also tested as a new skill. Here, too, Switzerland achieved an above-average result with 520 points.

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Despite the decline in performance, the study confirmed Switzerland’s strong international standing.

Switzerland also performs particularly well when compared with reference countries. In mathematics and problem-solving, it is surpassed only by Estonia. In reading, Estonia and Canada are ahead of Switzerland, while Finland and Italy are roughly on a par.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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