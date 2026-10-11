Expert report into Crans-Montana tragedy delayed

Postponement of the submission of the expert report on Crans-Montana Keystone-SDA

The expert report into the tragedy in Crans-Montana is taking longer than expected. It is now not expected to be published until at least the end of January.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Report de la restitution du rapport d’expertise sur Crans-Montana Original Read more: Report de la restitution du rapport d’expertise sur Crans-Montana

“I can confirm that the deadline has been extended because of the complexity of the work involved,” Beatrice Pilloud, Attorney General of canton Valais, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday in response to a report by the SonntagsZeitung.

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The Valais public prosecutor has tasked the Zurich Forensic Institute and the Swiss Safety Centre, an inspection and certification body, with establishing the origin and cause of the fire.

The report, originally due by the end of August, requires further work. The two organisations requested an extension until the end of March from the Valais public prosecutor.

Many questions remain unanswered, and the expert report is being keenly awaited, a source involved in the case said.

+ Italy and Switzerland still contest Crans-Montana fire victim bill

Among the factors being examined are the flammability of the foam used in the basement of the Le Constellation bar and its behaviour when exposed to fire.

The blaze claimed 41 lives and injured 115 people.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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