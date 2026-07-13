Rents rising across Switzerland
Rents continued to rise in June across Switzerland, according to the property platform Homegate. Year-on-year, the increase stands at 2.5%, but price trends vary from canton to canton.
The Homegate Rent Index rose by 0.3 points in June and now stands at 134 points, representing a 0.2% increase month-on-month, according to the regular report by the property platform, in collaboration with Zurich Cantonal Bank.
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Among the cantons, the rise between May and June was particularly marked in Schwyz (+2.3%). For Homegate, this marks a new all-time high. In this canton in Central Switzerland, rents had also peaked in October 2025, before beginning to fall.
Compared with June last year, the sharpest rises were recorded in Nidwalden (+8.3%) and Graubünden (+6.7%), with both cantons recovering from recent falls. Zurich (+3.3%) and Geneva (+5.3%) also posted figures above the national average, unlike Bern (+1.5%).
Among the cities, Lucerne stood out in June, with a 1% increase month-on-month and a 6% rise compared with the previous year. Generally speaking, advertised rents rose year-on-year in all cities. The decline observed mainly in Lugano in June (-1.1%) is attributed to a temporary spike the previous month, according to the press release.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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