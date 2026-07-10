Funding secured to resettle Swiss villagers after landslides

Resettlement project in the mountain village of Brienz, GR, clears a major hurdle Keystone-SDA

The Swiss municipality of Albula/Alvra has approved a loan of CHF82.56 million to relocate residents of the landslide-hit village of Brienz.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Umsiedlungsprojekt im Bergdorf Brienz GR nimmt wichtige Hürde Original Read more: Umsiedlungsprojekt im Bergdorf Brienz GR nimmt wichtige Hürde

The mountain village in southeast Switzerland has been sliding down the valley for years and is repeatedly affected by landslides. On several occasions, residents had to leave their homes for months due to the imminent danger.

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A total of 42 residents, covering around 95 primary and secondary homes, have applied for resettlement. The loan, now approved by the municipal council, will cover all the major costs associated with the resettlement project.

Ultimately, the majority of the costs will not be borne by the municipality. The canton and the federal government will contribute 90% of the resettlement costs, but the remaining 10% must be borne by those wishing to resettle themselves.

The parliament of canton Graubünden had already approved an investment contribution of CHF50 million in December 2025.

The Graubünden cantonal government’s must also approve the project. If the canton approves applications to resettle, those affected will be given a firm guarantee of compensation.

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The situation in the village has stabilised significantly in recent months thanks to a drainage tunnel and drainage boreholes. People have been living in the mountain village again for almost six months, having previously been forced to leave it on several occasions for periods of several months at a time.

The costs of resettlement could therefore be lower, as some residents have decided to remain in the mountain village. However, future evacuations cannot be ruled out entirely.

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More Swiss villagers resigned to relocation after landslide This content was published on Several Brienz residents to relocate as quickly as possible from the landslide-prone village. Read more: Swiss villagers resigned to relocation after landslide

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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