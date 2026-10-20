SWISS and Edelweiss expanding summer timetables

Swiss and Edelweiss are expanding their summer timetables Keystone-SDA

Swiss International Air Lines and its sister airline Edelweiss are expanding their summer timetables. SWISS is now flying to Toulouse and offering more flights within Europe and to Asia.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Swiss und Edelweiss bauen Sommerflugplan aus Original Read more: Swiss und Edelweiss bauen Sommerflugplan aus

The holiday airline Edelweiss is offering more flights to Florida, Africa and tropical holiday destinations.

SWISS will operate twice-weekly flights from Zurich to the southern French city of Toulouse from June 25 to August 23, the Lufthansa subsidiary announced. SWISS is also further expanding its services on certain European routes. Paris will now be served 30 times a week instead of 28, and Nice 34 times a week instead of 32.

SWISS is also increasing the frequency of its flights to Hamburg, Budapest and Bremen. The route to Niš in Serbia will now be operated throughout the summer season, with the frequency increased from two to three flights a week, the statement added. Swiss is specifically expanding its services “where we can create the greatest added value”, said CEO Jens Fehlinger.

Route to Bengaluru remains

Another focus of the summer timetable is on Asia. The Indian city of Bengaluru will remain in the summer timetable. SWISS is also expanding its services to Tokyo. The same applies to Montreal.

In the 2027 summer timetable, SWISS will fly to 95 destinations from Zurich. That is two more than in summer 2026. Of these, 69 are destinations in Europe and 26 are intercontinental destinations. The airline is also expanding its services from Geneva. Details will be announced in the coming days.

Edelweiss is expanding its long-haul services to Tampa in Florida and to Africa. From early July to early September, Tampa will now be served five times a week.

However, Edelweiss is removing Las Vegas from its timetable next summer. “The reason for this is weak market demand,” the airline said.

Edelweiss is also offering more connections on routes to Africa. The expansion covers the destinations of Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar in Tanzania, Windhoek in Namibia and Cape Town in South Africa. There will be more flights to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic in the spring, as well as to the Seychelles and the Maldives.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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