Swiss F-35 delivery ‘on track’ despite US delays

The delivery of F-35 fighter jets to Switzerland remains on track despite delays in the United States, according to the Federal Armaments Office, Armasuisse.

An audit report by the US General Accounting Office states that no F-35 fighter jets were delivered on schedule last year. The average delay was 238 days, or approximately eight months. The Neue Zürcher Zeitung reports this, quoting the audit report.

However, Armasuisse insists that Swiss-ordered F-35 fighter jets will arrive from manufacturer Lockheed Martin’s manufacturing plant in Fort Worth, Texas, in mid-2027 and from its Italian factory the following year.

The fighter jets will be fitted out with the most advanced technology, known as ‘Block 4’.

The US General Accounting Office says the modernisation of hardware and software for new F-35 jets is behind schedule. To limit delays, the US Department of Defense has reduced the initially planned Block 4 software package. It’s not yet known which features will be missing initially. Some are expected to be added after delivery.

Armasuisse has also played down NZZ claims that the ‘Block 4’ planes will be significantly more expensive.

“The current cost estimates from the US government, which Switzerland has received, cover the planned Block 4 configurations for the delivery of the Swiss F-35A,” Armasuisse insists. The US has waived Switzerland’s share of its development costs.

While the new F-35 will not require a completely new engine in future, upgrades to the engine and cooling system are planned starting in the mid-2030s. These improvements are being implemented as part of a combat maintenance program. Armasuisse emphasized that exact costs cannot currently be determined because the relevant technologies are still under development.

