Recyclable airplanes developed by Swiss researchers

Swiss researchers are working on recyclable aeroplanes Keystone-SDA

Scientists in Switzerland are working to make airplanes recyclable. A newly developed composite material is intended to ensure that lightweight and robust components no longer inevitably end up in landfill or incinerators.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Forschende arbeiten an recyclebaren Flugzeugen Original Read more: Schweizer Forschende arbeiten an recyclebaren Flugzeugen

Materials used in the construction of planes or trains must be lightweight, robust and flame-retardant. Until now, however, such composite materials have not been recyclable. Researchers have now developed a material designed to combine these properties, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA) announced on Tuesday.

The material developed is a multi-layered composite. A core made of a heat-resistant aramid honeycomb structure is sandwiched between layers of glass or carbon fibres. Epoxy resin is used as the binder. Such resins cannot normally be melted down or dissolved. As a result, composite materials of this kind often end up in landfill sites or are incinerated.

The EMPA researchers added a phosphorus-containing molecule to the epoxy resin. This additive not only makes the material flame-retardant but also enables it to be recycled. Once cured, the resin can be softened again under certain conditions and reshaped.

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Recovering all components

The main aim of the project was the complete recycling of the composite material. Using a solvent and heat, the composite can be broken down into its constituent parts. This allows the aramid honeycomb structure and the glass or carbon fibres to be recovered.

According to the researchers, the new material meets current fire safety requirements and achieves almost the same mechanical properties as conventional epoxy resin.

The next step is to scale up the manufacturing and recycling processes. The EMPA research team is also investigating further potential applications for the plastic, such as in the energy sector and the construction industry.

The project was carried out in collaboration with the industrial partner Elantas and supported by Innosuisse.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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