Switzerland violated vegan brothers’ rights: ECHR

Switzerland violates the freedom of conscience of two vegans Keystone-SDA

The European Court of Human Rights has partially upheld a complaint lodged by two Swiss vegans who say they were given inappropriate food in detention facilities.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweiz verletzt Gewissensfreiheit von zwei Veganern Original Read more: Schweiz verletzt Gewissensfreiheit von zwei Veganern

In a ruling published on Thursday, the European Court of Human Rights found that Switzerland had violated the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, and the right to an effective remedy.

The complainants are two brothers. One was detained in a Geneva prison for around 11 months from November 2018. The other spent two months in 2021 in the psychiatric ward of the University Hospital of Vaud.

As adherents of anti-speciesism – and thus of the belief that humans and all other living beings are equal – both demanded a vegan diet. In both cases, however, errors occurred and they did not always receive vegan meals.

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More Swiss democracy Seven ways the ECHR has shaped Swiss law over the years This content was published on From surname rules to asbestos claims, the European Court on Human Rights has rapped Switzerland’s knuckles some 140 times since 1974. Read more: Seven ways the ECHR has shaped Swiss law over the years

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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