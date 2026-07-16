Switzerland violated vegan brothers’ rights: ECHR
The European Court of Human Rights has partially upheld a complaint lodged by two Swiss vegans who say they were given inappropriate food in detention facilities.
In a ruling published on Thursday, the European Court of Human Rights found that Switzerland had violated the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, and the right to an effective remedy.
The complainants are two brothers. One was detained in a Geneva prison for around 11 months from November 2018. The other spent two months in 2021 in the psychiatric ward of the University Hospital of Vaud.
As adherents of anti-speciesism – and thus of the belief that humans and all other living beings are equal – both demanded a vegan diet. In both cases, however, errors occurred and they did not always receive vegan meals.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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