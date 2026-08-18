Swiss prefer to do sport outdoors
People in Switzerland prefer to do sport outdoors. Hiking, cycling, swimming, skiing and jogging are the most popular activities. However, strength training at the gym and yoga are becoming increasingly common.
On Tuesday in Bern, the defence ministry and the Federal Office of Sport presented the “Sport Switzerland 2026” study. Around 15,000 people took part. The survey is conducted every six years.
Around half of the respondents consider themselves to be very active; 17% are not physically active. According to the defence ministry, these figures changed very little between 2020 and 2026, after the number of people actively participating in sport had previously risen sharply.
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Although outdoor sport and exercise are the most popular, an increasing number of people are taking part in indoor sport: 20% train at a fitness centre; 16% practise yoga.
People take part in sport primarily for health and fitness, for the enjoyment of physical activity and for the experience of being in nature. Furthermore, the higher a person’s income and level of education, the more likely they are to take part in sport.
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+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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