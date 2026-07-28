Water level of Lake Constance falls to record low

The water level of Lake Constance is falling to its next historic low Keystone-SDA

Following the historic low recorded in June, the water level of Lake Constance fell to a new record low in July as well. In the Untersee, the water level is 1.5 metres below the long-term average for this time of year.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Der Bodenseepegel sinkt auf nächsten historischen Tiefstand Original Read more: Der Bodenseepegel sinkt auf nächsten historischen Tiefstand

The ongoing drought is particularly evident on Lake Constance. In the harbour at Mannenbach-Salenstein, for example, boats have been aground for weeks.

There has been too little rain for months. April in particular was very dry, Heinz Ehmann, head of canton Thurgau’s Water Quality and Use Department, told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA in June. As a result, not enough snow was able to accumulate in the mountains to significantly raise the lake’s water level through the melt. Apart from the odd local thunderstorm, there was no heavy rain for weeks.

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Lake Constance is highly sensitive to such dry spells. Due to the lack of regulation, both high and low water levels have a particularly severe impact. According to federal hydrological data, the water level in Berlingen is currently around 1.5 metres below the long-term average for July. In Romanshorn, too, the lake has never had so little water in July.

The water level of Lake Constance is particularly dependent on the River Rhine. Although this international waterway has around 200 tributaries, the Rhine is by far the most significant source of water, accounting for around 62% of the total.

Drought task force frequently convened

According to Ehmann, such low lake levels are likely to occur more frequently in future. “As climate change progresses, temperatures will continue to rise and, at the same time, evaporation will increase.”

Since the beginning of June, a drought task force in canton Thurgau has been assessing the situation on a weekly basis. It is having to be convened with increasing frequency. According to the canton’s website, Thurgau has already experienced dry spells requiring the committee to be convened in 2003, 2011, 2015, 2018, 2022, 2023 and 2025.

Currently, the water level in Berlingen is 26 centimetres above the lowest level ever recorded in January 1949. However, it is continuing to fall and, following the hot spell now forecast, is likely to break the historic low for the month of August as well.

+ No relief from the current drought is expected

The situation on the Untersee was quite different two years ago. Following days of heavy rainfall, the highest flood alert level was in force around Lake Constance in June 2024. In various towns on the Untersee, lakeside promenades, car parks and garden restaurants were submerged. Attempts were made to hold back the lake’s water using mobile dyke systems – hoses filled with water.

+ How we produce English news

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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