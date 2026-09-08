Locarno records third September tropical night in a row
On Sunday night, Locarno in southern Switzerland recorded its third consecutive tropical night. This phenomenon remains rare in September: since records began at the Locarno-Monti station in 1935, only nine tropical nights have been recorded there.
Early on Saturday morning, Locarno-Monti recorded 20.7°C, then 21.2°C on Sunday morning and 20.9°C on Monday morning, MeteoSwiss told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS on Monday. This summer, the temperature did not fall below 20°C on 57 nights in the town on the shores of Lake Maggiore.
Lugano, meanwhile, experienced 54 nights with minimum temperatures above 20°C, including two in early September. Since records began in the city in 1864, Lugano has recorded a total of 11 tropical nights in September.
A tropical night in September is a “phenomenon that remains rather rare”, notes Guido Della Bruna of MeteoSwiss. Over the next ten days, Switzerland will remain under the influence of a high-pressure system. South of the Alps, however, some rainfall is expected between Tuesday evening and Wednesday evening.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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