Swiss trial begins of alleged ‘Ndrangheta member

TPF: Trial of ‘Ndrangheta member begins in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

The trial of a 59-year-old man accused of being the logistical and financial mastermind of the ‘Ndrangheta in Switzerland begins today at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it TPF: al via processo uomo ‘Ndrangheta in Svizzera Original Read more: TPF: al via processo uomo ‘Ndrangheta in Svizzera

The man is alleged to have transported money to Italy, acted as an intermediary in drug dealing, and supported the illegal trade in arms and ammunition.

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According to the prosecution, he operated within Switzerland as a key figure in advancing the interests of the Anello-Fruci mafia clan, the existence and structure of which have been confirmed by convictions in Italy.

From at least early 2001 until July 2020, the defendant is alleged to have knowingly participated in its criminal activities.

According to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG), the 59-year-old is alleged to have attended a ‘Ndrangheta meeting and misled the Swiss administrative authorities to enable a member to settle in Switzerland to facilitate the clan’s criminal activities.

He is alleged to have acted in the knowledge that he was contributing to the existence, consolidation and strengthening of the criminal organisation.

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The man is also alleged to have helped thwart the tracing of the origin, the recovery or the confiscation of assets, knowing that they were the proceeds of crime.

The defendant is accused of having employed mafia-style methods, engaging in conduct characterised by intimidation and psychological coercion. This was used to collect debts, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

The trial in Bellinzona is expected to last at least eight days.

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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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