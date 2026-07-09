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Uber Eats Switzerland ruled postal services provider

Uber Eats Switzerland must register as a postal service provider
Uber Eats Switzerland must register as a postal service provider Keystone-SDA

Uber Eats Switzerland has suffered a legal setback and must be registered as a provider of postal services.

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Uber Eats Switzerland ruled postal services provider
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Keystone-SDA

The food delivery service is therefore subject to the registration requirement imposed by the Federal Postal Commission (PostCom).

The Federal Administrative Court has dismissed an appeal by Uber Eats Switzerland against a decision by PostCom dated December 2023, according to a judgement published on Thursday. The Swiss Postal Commission classified the company as a courier service provider.

The decisive factor for the court was that Uber Eats delivers not only prepared meals but also goods such as cosmetics or everyday items. The court classified such consignments as postal items in the form of parcels.

In an earlier ruling, the court had classified pure food deliveries as the transport of goods, which does not fall under the Postal Services Act.

Uber Eats argued that it offers a general cargo transport service. It claimed that the sorting stage, which is typical of postal services, was missing.

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+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR