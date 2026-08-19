Swiss court rules that victims of alleged sexual abuse can stay in country
A Swiss court has ruled that two victims of alleged sexual crimes can stay in the country.
A mother and daughter have complained of being subject to sexual violence by a former politician in canton Aargau. They also lodged an appeal against the revocation of their Swiss residence permits.
The Aargau Administrative Court has sided with the mother vand daughter by overturning a previous decision by the cantonal office for migration and integration.
The two alleged victims will therefore retain their residence permits for EU and European Free Trade Association EFTA countries, including Switzerland. The judgement is not yet final.
The court concluded that the mother entered into an employment relationship with the ex-politician as a domestic worker. It added that, despite a relationship developing between her and the politician, this should not be classified as a sham employment.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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