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Life sentence sought for Swiss ex-politician accused of raping women and child

Life imprisonment sought for a former Aargau cantonal councillor
Life imprisonment sought for a former Aargau cantonal councillor Keystone-SDA

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a former Swiss cantonal politician who is accused of drugging and sexually abusing several women and a child.

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Life sentence sought for Swiss ex-politician accused of raping women and child
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Keystone-SDA

The man is accused of multiple counts of attempted murder, aggravated rape, aggravated sexual assault, indecent exposure, and offences involving children.

When questioned by Keystone-ATS, the Aargau public prosecutor’s office confirmed that the defendant was a former Swiss People’s Party member of the cantonal parliament.

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The investigation was triggered by an incident in September 2023 when a child’s mother caught the accused in the act and alerted the police.

The Swiss people’s Party subsequently announced that the politician was resigning from cantonal parliament because he was the subject of a criminal investigation.

The defendent is currently in pre-trial detention.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR